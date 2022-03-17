Women’s History Month: Kathleen Ramon Venable

Ramon Venable pursues calling of serving those in need

By Chara

Each March, to honor Women’s History Month, Dos Mundos honors Latinas whose accomplishments have helped and/or inspired the community. One of this year’s honorees is former Kansas City area resident and current Texan Kathleen Ramon Venable, who defines her calling as serving people in need.

Born in San Antonio, Texas, Ramon Venable received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Park University in Kansas City, Missouri, and a master’s degree in social work from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. A volunteer at The Summit Senior Center in Grand Prairie, she also is active with the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Latino Advisory Council.

“We work directly with Arlington Mayor Jim Ross to identify economic and social solutions to issues that affect the Latino population,” Ramon Venable said. “My business efforts are in strategic planning and business development for my consulting group.”

Ramon Venable, who worked in insurance in Kansas City, expanded into community involvement after finishing her education. She served with the Guadalajara Sister City Committee and volunteered with the aging population at Guadalupe Centers Inc.

It is “important to give back to the community and to make a difference in people’s lives,” Ramon Venable said. Volunteering provides “a sense of pride in being a part of something more than my interests” and “is gratifying,” she said.

“I believe you live longer, as it’s good for the heart, your mind and your spirit,” Ramon Venable said. “We could all use an act of kindness, as we need to put the energy of our heart and soul into what we have to address … community needs.”

An influence in Ramon Venable’s calling has been the labor movement and its impact on Latinas, she said.

“It was important to see the example of Luisa Moreno, who organized local women workers to work together,” she said. “Looking back, she paved the way for the benefit of Latinas in the workforce. It’s important to recognize the Latina workforce today and appreciate the accomplishments women have achieved over the years.”

Another influence is U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

“She rose from the challenges of her life to the highest level. Her attitude and grace are representative of the aspirations all Latinas should embody,” she said.

For Ramon Venable, being Latina is deeply meaningful.

“It relates to my roots and cultural heritage,” she said. “This implies family, tradition, culture, faith, unity, pride and the ability to speak two languages. I was taught at a young age to work hard and to have pride in what I do – have the courage to … (not) be afraid to say I am a proud Latina.”

In addition to pursuing her calling by those who have influenced her, Ramon Venable is married to William Venable, a University of Texas-Arlington professor. Married for 17 years, they have four children and four grandchildren.

In observance of Women’s History Month, Ramon Venable advises Latinas to be proud of who they are.

“Have respect for yourself and serve to advance the empowerment of other women,” she said.

For Ramon Venable, celebrating women and recognizing the sacrifices and challenges they have faced is important.

“It’s amazing to see how far women have come in just the last century,” she said.

Ramon Venable persigue la vocación de servir a los necesitados

Cada marzo, para honrar el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Dos Mundos honra a las latinas cuyos logros han ayudado y/o inspirado a la comunidad. Una de las homenajeadas de este año es Kathleen Ramon Venable, ex residente del área de Kansas City y actual tejana, quien dice que su vocación es servir a las personas necesitadas.

Nacida en San Antonio, Texas, Ramon Venable recibió su licenciatura en trabajo social de Park University en Kansas City, Missouri, y una maestría en trabajo social de la Universidad de Our Lady of the Lake en San Antonio. Como voluntaria en The Summit Senior Center en Grand Prairie, también participa activamente en la Cámara de Comercio del Gran Arlington y es presidenta del Consejo Asesor Latino.

“Trabajamos directamente con el alcalde de Arlington, Jim Ross, para identificar soluciones económicas y sociales a los problemas que afectan a la población latina”, dijo Ramón Venable. “Mis esfuerzos comerciales se centran en la planificación estratégica y el desarrollo comercial para mi grupo de consultoría”.

Ramon Venable, quien trabajó en seguros en Kansas City, se aventuró en el campo de participación comunitaria después de terminar su educación. Sirvió en el Comité de Ciudades Hermanas de Guadalajara y se ofreció como voluntaria con la población de la tercera edad en Guadalupe Centers Inc.

Es “importante retribuir a la comunidad y marcar una diferencia en la vida de las personas”, dijo Ramon Venable. El voluntariado brinda “una sensación de orgullo por ser parte de algo más que mis intereses” y “es gratificante”, dijo.

“Creo que vives más, ya que es bueno para el corazón, la mente y el espíritu”, dijo Ramón Venable. “A todos nos vendría bien un acto de bondad, ya que necesitamos poner la energía de nuestro corazón y alma en lo que tenemos que abordar… las necesidades de la comunidad”.

Una influencia en su llamado ha sido el movimiento laboral y su impacto en las latinas, dijo.

“Fue importante ver el ejemplo de Luisa Moreno, que organizó a las trabajadoras locales para trabajar juntas”, dijo. “Mirando hacia atrás, allanó el camino para el beneficio de las latinas en la fuerza laboral. Es importante reconocer a la fuerza laboral latina de hoy y apreciar los logros que las mujeres han logrado a lo largo de los años”.

Otra influencia es la jueza asociada de la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos, Sonia Sotomayor.

“Se elevó de los desafíos de su vida al nivel más alto. Su actitud y gracia son representativas de las aspiraciones que todas las latinas deberían encarnar”, dijo.

Para Ramon Venable, ser latina es profundamente significativo.

“Se relaciona con mis raíces y herencia cultural”, dijo. “Esto implica familia, tradición, cultura, fe, unidad, orgullo y la capacidad de hablar dos idiomas. A una edad temprana me enseñaron a trabajar duro y sentirme orgullosa de lo que hago; tener el coraje de… (no) tener miedo de decir que soy una latina orgullosa”.

Además de seguir su vocación por quienes la han influenciado, Ramon Venable está casada con William Venable, profesor de la Universidad de Texas-Arlington. Casados desde hace 17 años, tienen cuatro hijos y cuatro nietos.

En conmemoración del Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Ramon Venable aconseja a las latinas que se sientan orgullosas de quienes son.

“Respétense a ustedes mismas y trabajen para avanzar en el empoderamiento de otras mujeres”, dijo.

Para Ramon Venable es importante celebrar a las mujeres y reconocer los sacrificios y desafíos que han enfrentado.

“Es increíble ver lo lejos que han llegado las mujeres en el último siglo”, dijo.