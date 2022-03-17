Women’s History Month: Veronica Latas

Women’s History Month: Latas walks the walk

By Tere Siqueira

Each March, to observe Women’s History Month, Dos Mundos honors Latinas whose accomplishments have helped and/or inspired the community. One of this year’s eight honorees is Veronica Latas, who has dedicated her life to helping others in making difficult life transitions.

Originally from San Benito, Texas, Latas has spent much of her life in the Kansas City area. Her life revolves around family, work and taking care of her mom, who has Alzheimer’s.

“My life has always been about helping people,” Latas said. “I love helping people. I enjoy meeting people and hearing people’s stories.”

Lata’s Hispanic heritage has allowed her to support the community across various jobs, starting with her work at a staffing agency. Over seven years, she helped many applicants, including those who only spoke Spanish, who sought work and did not know where to start.

Latas’ desire to help others led her to work in the hospice industry for 16 years. Starting as a receptionist, her recruiting background got her promoted to a volunteer manager position. As a volunteer manager, she recruited and interpreted.

In addition, Latas got certified as a bilingual interpreter. That enabled her to support social workers, chaplains and nurses with Spanish-speaking patients, she said.

“Hospice is about death and dying, … but it is also about embracing life and family and sharing your stories,” she said. “My job was to recruit people and to sit with patients that were dying and listen to their stories – sitting with them so they wouldn’t be alone. They had a lot of comfort in knowing that they weren’t going through it alone and somebody that could help the clinical staff with interpreting from beginning to end.”

The experience made Latas more grateful for her family and life, she said. It also prepared her for supporting her mom when her mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“I’m in a whole different place,” Latas said. “Without all those years … in the hospice industry, I couldn’t be taking care of my mom, … (as) I am now. Providing her the love and support, and … not only for her, … other people in the nursing home where she’s at.”

Latas has always admired her mother, she said. A migrant worker when Latas was a girl in South Texas, Latas’ mother overcame a hard life that allowed her to travel and move to find better opportunities with effort and work, Latas recalled.

Since adulthood, Latas’ mom also had been her concert buddy, she said. The relationship they built through attending concerts has given her strength to overcome the potential challenges posed by Alzheimer’s.

And they still enjoy music together.

“Now, I play music for her, and we dance together in the nursing home that she lives in,” Latas said. “She loves it! Music never leaves your heart, and it’s something we can do together.”

Similarly, Latas has created relationships with her two daughters. She is proud of them and enjoys seeing them embracing their Latino heritage, she said.

Latas’ husband provided vital support by having her mom live with them until she had to move into special care, she said. In addition to her husband and daughters, Latas is blessed with three stepsons who love her and Hispanic culture, she said.

Lata’s advice to Latinas during Women’s History Month is to support one another.

“(We should) we proud of who we are and our cultures and embrace each other,” she said. “(We should) encourage each other. Talk the talk, walk the walk. Don’t just talk.”

Mes de la Historia de la Mujer: Latas camina el camino

Cada marzo, para conmemorar el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Dos Mundos honra a las latinas cuyos logros han ayudado y/o inspirado a la comunidad. Una de las ocho homenajeadas de este año es Verónica Latas, quien ha dedicado su vida a ayudar a otros a hacer transiciones difíciles en la vida.

Originaria de San Benito, Texas, Latas ha pasado gran parte de su vida en el área de Kansas City. Su vida gira en torno a la familia, el trabajo y el cuidado de su mamá, que tiene Alzheimer.

“Mi vida siempre se ha tratado de ayudar a la gente”, dijo Latas. “Me encanta ayudar a la gente. Disfruto conocer gente y escuchar sus historias”.

La herencia hispana de Latas le ha permitido apoyar a la comunidad en varios trabajos, comenzando con su trabajo en una agencia de empleo. Durante siete años, ayudó a muchos solicitantes, incluidos aquellos que sólo hablaban español, que buscaban trabajo y no sabían por dónde empezar.

El deseo de Latas de ayudar a los demás la llevó a trabajar en la industria de cuidados paliativos durante 16 años. Comenzando como recepcionista, su experiencia en reclutamiento la promovió a un puesto de gerente voluntaria. Como administradora de voluntarios, ella contrataba e interpretaba el idioma.

Además, Latas se certificó como intérprete bilingüe. Eso le permitió apoyar a los trabajadores sociales, capellanes y enfermeras con pacientes de habla hispana, dijo.

“El hospicio se trata de la muerte y el morir… pero también se trata de abrazar la vida y la familia y compartir sus historias”, dijo. “Mi trabajo consistía en reclutar personas y sentarme con los pacientes que se estaban muriendo y escuchar sus historias, sentarme con ellos para que no estuvieran solos. Se sintieron muy tranquilos al saber que no estaban pasando por esto solos y que alguien podría ayudar al personal clínico con la interpretación de principio a fin”.

La experiencia hizo que Latas se sintiera más agradecida por su familia y su vida, dijo. También la preparó para apoyar a su madre cuando le diagnosticaron Alzheimer.

“Estoy en un lugar completamente diferente”, dijo Latas. “Sin todos esos años… en la industria de cuidados paliativos, no podría estar cuidando a mi mamá,… como lo estoy ahora. Brindándole el amor y el apoyo, y… no solo para ella,… otras personas en el hogar de ancianos donde se encuentra”.

Latas siempre ha admirado a su madre, dijo. Trabajadora migrante cuando Latas era una niña en el sur de Texas, la madre de Latas superó una vida dura que le permitió viajar y mudarse para encontrar mejores oportunidades con esfuerzo y trabajo, recordó Latas.

Desde que era adulta, la madre de Latas también había sido su compañera de conciertos, dijo. La relación que construyeron al asistir a conciertos le ha dado la fuerza para superar los desafíos potenciales que plantea el Alzheimer.

Y todavía disfrutan de la música juntos.

“Ahora le pongo música y bailamos juntas en el hogar de ancianos en el que vive”, dijo Latas. “¡A ella le encanta! La música nunca deja tu corazón, y es algo que podemos hacer juntos”.

De igual forma, Latas ha creado relaciones con sus dos hijas. Está orgullosa de ellas y disfruta verlas aceptar su herencia latina, dijo.

El esposo de Latas brindó un apoyo vital al hacer que su madre viviera con ellos hasta que tuvo que mudarse a cuidados especiales, dijo. Además de su esposo e hijas, Latas ha sido bendecida con tres hijastros que la aman a ella y a la cultura hispana, dijo.

El consejo de Latas para las latinas durante el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer es que se apoyen mutuamente.

“Deberíamos estar orgullosos de quiénes somos y de nuestras culturas y abrazarnos unos a otros” , dijo. “Deberíamos animarnos los unos a los otros. Hablar la charla, caminar el camino. No te limites a hablar.