La comumna de Jessica Piedra : Importance of a Legal Consultation

Let’s say you have a legal situation and need a lawyer. What should you do first? After researching on your own and asking friends and family for referrals, a consultation with your next attorney is the next step to take. You arrange a time and place, and you meet with this attorney for a consultation.

But what is a consultation itself? It is a legal conference between you and an attorney that allows you to determine if this legal professional is the right one to help you with your case. During the consultation, the groundwork is laid for what could be a long-term working relationship. In addition, expectations are established and the details of the case are discussed, such as the steps to be taken and the attorney’s fee to be charged.

At the Law Office of Jessica Piedra, attorney consultations are of great importance because it allows the attorney and her entire team to get a good idea of what your case is about. Throughout the appointment, the attorney will ask you certain questions that she needs to know the answers to in order to draw her legal conclusions. Likewise, you can clear your doubts by sharing your questions and concerns with the attorney.

In addition to this, through consultations, the attorney is able to tell you whether you really have a chance of getting what you are looking for from a legal standpoint. If so, she will show you the legal path to follow, and together you will envision a good outcome for your case. Therefore, without consultation, it would definitely be very complicated for Jessica Piedra to help you.

That said, if you believe you have an immigration case and would like to discuss it with the attorney, call us as soon as possible at (816) 895-6363 to schedule your consultation with Jessica Piedra.

La importancia de una consulta legal

Digamos que usted tiene un inconveniente legal y necesita un abogado. ¿Qué debería hacer primero? Después de investigar por su cuenta y pedir referencias a amigos y familiares, una consulta con su próximo abogado es el siguiente paso a tomar. Luego de acordar un tiempo y un día, se reúne con este abogado para tener una consulta.

Pero, ¿qué es en sí una consulta? Consiste en una conferencia legal entre usted y un abogado que le va a permitir determinar si este profesional de las leyes es el indicado para ayudarle con su caso. Durante la consulta, se sientan las bases de lo que podría ser una larga relación de trabajo. Además, se establecen expectativas y se discuten los detalles del caso, como los pasos a seguir y los honorarios a cobrar por parte del abogado.

En la Oficina Legal de Jessica Piedra, las consultas con la abogada son de gran importancia debido a que permite a la abogada y todo su equipo obtener una buena idea de lo que trata su caso. A lo largo de la cita, la abogada le hará ciertas preguntas cuyas respuestas ella necesita saber para sacar sus conclusiones legales. De igual manera, usted puede despejar sus dudas compartiendo sus preguntas y preocupaciones con la abogada.

Además de esto, a través de las consultas, la abogada es capaz de decirle si usted realmente tiene posibilidades de conseguir lo que busca desde un punto de vista legal. De ser así, ella le mostrará el camino legal a seguir y vislumbrarán juntos un buen resultado para su caso. Por lo tanto, sin una consulta, definitivamente sería muy complicado para que Jessica Piedra pueda ayudarle.

Dicho esto, si usted cree tener un caso de inmigración y le gustaría discutirlo con la abogada, llámenos lo más pronto que pueda al (816) 895-6363 para agendar su consulta con Jessica Piedra.