KCPD officer partners with nonprofits to feed dozens of families in need









By Jessica Eley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer recognized a need and stepped up to help metro families.

KCPD Officer Richard Salzman’s job is helping the west side neighborhood, but he said that job has changed since the COVID-19 crisis began.

“We knew during the pandemic that many of the houses here are low income, so food and income are very difficult during this time,” Salzman said.

One call in the midst of this crisis came from West Bluff Townhomes’ housing coordinator, who said many people in the complex didn’t have enough food. So Salzman jumped to action.

“We wanted to make sure we alleviate just that within the next day or two to kind of help them with the food itself,” he said.

Salzman and the Westside CAN Center partnered with Harvesters and Redemptorist Center to get hundreds of people fed.

More than 500 people live in the complex’s 99 townhome units, and Salzman and other organizers served a great majority on Tuesday. They’re hoping the food donations will be a relief to the families.

“There is no description to describe the happiness that the people are feeling today. It is a huge challenge today. It is a huge need,” Westside CAN Center Executive Director Jorge Coromac said.

Organizers said since the shutdown began, social services have been in high demand, and KCPD has always been one call away.

‘Hey, can you fill this quantity.’ Fortunately we’ve been able to do so,” Redemptorist Center Assistant Director Shay Torok said.

“They’ve come back to us two, three times a week. Different patrols, different divisions have asked us, As the economy slowly begins to recover and people return to work, many will still need help from time to time. Salzman wants to help fill that gap, too.

Oficial de KCPD se asocian con organizaciones sin fines de lucro para alimentar a docenas de familias necesitadas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Un oficial de policía de Kansas City vio una necesidad y decidio ayudar a las familias del metro. El trabajo del Oficial Richard Salzman, de la KCPD, es ayudar al barrio del lado oeste (west side), pero dijo que el trabajo ha cambiado desde que comenzó la crisis del COVID-19.

“Sabíamos que durante la pandemia muchos hogares aquí son de bajos ingresos, por lo que la comida y los ingresos son muy difíciles durante este tiempo”, dijo Salzman.

Una llamada en medio de esta crisis vino del coordinador de vivienda de West Bluff Townhomes, que dijo que muchas personas en el complejo no tenían comida suficiente. Así que Salzman entró en acción.

“Queriamos asegurarnos de aliviar eso en los próximos dos días para ayudarlos con la comida en sí”, dijo.

Salzman y el Westside CAN Center se asociaron con Harvesters y Redemptorist Center para alimentar a cientos de personas.

Más de 500 personas viven en las 99 unidades de casas adosadas del complejo, y Salzman y otros organizadores sirvieron a una gran mayoría el martes. Esperan que las donaciones de alimentos sean un alivio para las familias.

“No hay una forma para describir la felicidad que la gente siente hoy. Es un gran desafío. Es una gran necesidad”, dijo el director ejecutivo del Westside CAN Center, Jorge Coramac.

Los organizadores dijeron que desde que comenzó el cierre, los servicios sociales han tenido una gran demanda, y KCPD siempre ha estado a una llamada de distancia.

“Han regresado a nosotros dos, tres veces por semana. Distintas patrullas, diferentes divisiones nos han preguntado: ‘Oigan, ¿pueden llenar esta cantidad?’ Afortunadamente hemos podido hacerlo”, dijo el Director Asistente del Centro Redentorista Shay Torok.

A medida que la economía comienza a recuperarse lentamente y la gente vuelve al trabajo, muchos necesitarán ayuda de vez en cuando. Salzman también quiere ayudar a llenar ese vacío.