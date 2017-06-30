Independence Day: More than a big barbeque

Share

tweet

Commentary by Dermidio Juez-Perez

Independence Day (July 4) celebrations will soon be here again. With them, there’ll be endless hours of barbecuing, visiting with family and parties all over this great country.

But does anyone stop to think about what makes this day special? The historically correct answer to that question, of course, is that Independence Day is special because it celebrates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress in 1776.

On that day, America celebrates its independence – an independence that was gained because of brave men who, despite knowing that signing the declaration might be their death sentence, did what they believed was right. They wanted to be free, make their own decisions and govern themselves.

In other words, Independence Day is when America celebrates its birthday.

John Adams, one of the brave men who signed the historic declaration, wanted the day to be celebrated as a “great anniversary festival.” In a letter to his wife Abigail, he wrote: “It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore.”

And so it began.

It seems to me that America is celebrating Independence Day the way John Adams had wished. However, let’s all of us make sure we take a few minutes during the upcoming festivities to express our gratitude for living in a free country.

Happy birthday, America! You are, have always been and always will be great.

Día de la Independencia: Más que una gran barbacoa

Las celebraciones del Día de la Independencia (4 de julio) pronto volverán a estar aquí. Con étas, habrá interminables horas de barbacoa, visitas de familiares y fiestas en todo el país.

Pero ¿alguien se detiene a pensar en lo que realmente representa este día? La respuesta históricamente correcta a esa pregunta, por supuesto, es que el Día de la Independencia es especial porque celebra la adopción de la Declaración de Independencia por el Congreso Continental en 1776.

Ese día, Estados Unidos celebra su independencia – una independencia que ganó debido a hombres valientes que, a pesar de saber que la firma de la declaración podría ser su sentencia de muerte, hicieron lo que creían que era correcto. Querían ser libres, tomar sus propias decisiones y gobernarse a sí mismos.

En otras palabras, el Día de la Independencia es cuando Estados Unidos celebra su cumpleaños.

John Adams, uno de los valientes hombres que firmaron la declaración, quería que el día fuera celebrado como un “gran festival de aniversario”. En una carta a su esposa Abigail, escribió: “Debe conmemorarse como el día de la liberación, con actos solemnes de devoción a Dios Todopoderoso. Debe ser solemnizado con pompa y desfile, con espectáculos, juegos, deportes, armas, campanas, hogueras e iluminaciones, de un extremo de este continente a otro, a partir de este momento hacia adelante para siempre”.

Y así empezó.

Pereciera que Estados Unidos está celebrando el Día de la Independencia de la manera que John Adams había deseado. Sin embargo, deberíamos todos asegurarnos de tomar unos minutos durante las próximas festividades para expresar nuestra gratitud por vivir en un país libre.

¡Feliz cumpleaños, América! Eres, has sido y siempre serás una gran nación.