No 401(k)? No problem

Commentary by Dermidio Juez-Perez

The most popular type of account being used to save for retirement is the 401(k). However, not everyone has access to a 401(k) plan because not every employer offers one.

If your employer doesn’t offer a 401(k), it’s not the end of the world. There are plenty of other ways to save for retirement. It just might take some more effort on your part. But you should still be able to enjoy many tax breaks and investment gains that those with 401(k) plans enjoy.

The most basic way to save toward retirement is an individual retirement account (IRA). In fact, many people with a 401(k) also have an IRA. You may contribute up to $5,500 per year to an IRA. And investors ages 50 and older may contribute up to $6,500 per year. Contributions to an IRA are tax free, and the income tax won’t be due until you withdraw the money from the account.

If you would rather pay your taxes up front, as I do, then open a Roth IRA. Roth IRAs have the same contribution limits as traditional IRAs, but are taxed differently. You contribute after-tax dollars to Roth IRAs. Then, you can withdraw the money, including investment earnings, tax-free in retirement.

My favorite aspect of my 401(k) is the direct contributions component. With that component, I don’t even have the opportunity to spend the money. If you don’t have a 401(k), you still may enjoy that feature by setting up a direct deposit from your paycheck to an IRA or other type of investment account.

If putting money aside for retirement is difficult for you, you might want to consider saving your tax refund. IRS Form 8888 allows you to directly deposit your tax refund into up to three savings or investment accounts, including an IRA.

Saving for retirement is a necessity. So not having access to a 401(k) should be no excuse to procrastinate on your savings.

No tienes un plan 401 (k)? No hay problema

Sin duda, el tipo de cuenta más popular utilizado para ahorrar para la jubilación es el 401 (k). Sin embargo, no todos tiene acceso a un plan 401 (k) porque no todos los empleadores ofrecen uno.

Si su empleador no ofrece un 401 (k), no es el fin del mundo. Hay muchas otras maneras de ahorrar para la jubilación. Sólo que tomara un poco más de su parte. Pero usted debería poder disfrutar de muchos beneficios fiscales y de ganancias que los que tienen planes de 401 (k) disfrutan.

La forma más básica de ahorrar para la jubilación es una cuenta de jubilación individual (IRA). De hecho, muchas personas con un 401 (k) también tienen un IRA. Usted puede contribuir hasta $ 5,500 por año a un IRA. Y las personas de 50 años o más pueden contribuir hasta $ 6,500 por año. Las contribuciones a un IRA son libres de impuestos, y el impuesto sobre la renta no debe hasta que retire el dinero de la cuenta.

Si prefiere pagar sus impuestos por adelantado, como yo lo hago, abra un Roth IRA. Roth IRAs tienen los mismos límites de contribución que las IRAs tradicionales, pero sus impuestos son diferentes. Un impuesto ya fue pagado por los dólares que uno contribuye a un Roth. Entonces, usted puede retirar el dinero, incluyendo ganancias de inversión, libre de impuestos en la jubilación.

Mi aspecto favorito de mi 401 (k) es el componente de contribuciones directas. Con ese componente, ni siquiera tengo la oportunidad de gastar el dinero. Si usted no tiene un 401 (k), todavía puede disfrutar de esa característica mediante la creación de un depósito directo de su cheque de pago a un IRA u otro tipo de cuenta de inversión.

Si poner dinero a un lado para la jubilación es difícil para usted, es posible ahorrar su reembolso de impuestos en abril. El formulario 8888 del IRS le permite depositar directamente su reembolso de impuestos en hasta tres cuentas de ahorros o de inversión, incluyendo un IRA.

Ahorrar para la jubilación es una necesidad. Así que no tener acceso a un 401 (k) no debe ser ninguna excusa para posponer sus ahorros.