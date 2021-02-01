Help Wanted – The Family Conservancy

The Family Conservancy seeks

the following 5 positions in KCKS

Clinical Dir. – MSW, LCSW-MO & LSCSW-KS license, 5 yrs. post-clinical exp. & prev. supervision exp. req’d.

Dame La Mano Clinical Prog. Mngr – MSW, LCSW-MO & LSCSW-KS license, 4 yrs. post-clinical exp. req’d. & prev. supervision exp. prefr’d.

Early Child Mntl Hlth Spc – MSW or related MA/MS and license (LMSW,LPC, etc.) & 1 yr exp w/ children

Head Start Hlth Coord. – BA/BS, 2yrs exp. req’d

Head Start Mntl Hlth Coord – BA/ BS & license in mental health & 2yrs exp working w/ children

Head Start Mntl Hlth Mngr – MSW or related MA/MS and license (LMSW,LPC, etc.) & 2 yrs exp w/ children

People & Culture (HR) Mngr – BA/ BS in human resources or related, or 4+years exp in HR, payroll, benefits

For immediate, confidential consideration, apply online at: https://rb.gy/bm98p2

EOE/M/F/D/V/SO