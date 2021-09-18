Es hora de eliminar las falsas concepciones sobre el suicidio

Commentary by Tere Siqueira

En la sociedad existen múltiples creencias falsas y prejuicios en torno al suicidio.

Al ser septiembre el Mes Nacional de la Concienciación sobre la Prevención del Suicidio, ha llegado el momento de abordar algunas de las ideas erróneas más comunes sobre el suicidio. Hacerlo ayudará a entender mejor por qué algunas personas intentan o cometen suicidio y cómo se pueden prevenir en el futuro.

Entre los conceptos erróneos se encuentran los siguientes:

*El suicidio es una enfermedad mental: En contra de la creencia común, el suicidio no es una enfermedad mental. No todas las personas con un trastorno mental intentan suicidarse, ni todos los individuos que se quitan la vida tienen una enfermedad mental. A menudo, el suicidio representa una consecuencia grave o potencialmente grave de trastornos mentales tratables.

*Alguien que se suicida quiere morir: Las personas que intentan o se suicidan suelen ser ambivalentes respecto a la vida o la muerte. Además, algunas personas mueren mientras intentan suicidarse pero habrían preferido seguir viviendo. Mas bien, las personas que intentan o se suicidan quieren deshacerse permanentemente del malestar emocional que sienten.

*Las personas que se suicidan no dan indicios de qué piensan hacerlo: Los expertos afirman que aproximadamente el 75% de los que se suicidan dan algún aviso. También informan de que el porcentaje de casos sin síntomas, factores de riesgo o indicadores previos es bajo.

*Cualquier persona que quiera morir tendrá éxito cuando intente suicidarse: Muchas personas creen que quienes sobreviven a un intento de suicidio no tenían intención de suicidarse. Nunca subestime la intención de alguien de acabar con su vida.

*Una vez suicida, siempre suicida: Los riesgos más importantes del suicidio suelen ser a corto plazo y específicos de la situación. Aunque los pensamientos suicidas pueden volver, no son permanentes. Alguien que ha tenido pensamientos suicidas y ha intentado suicidarse puede vivir una larga vida después.

Si le preocupa que usted o un ser querido esté experimentando un problema de salud mental, angustia emocional o que esté considerando el suicidio, póngase en contacto con un profesional o llame a la Línea Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio al 1-(800)-273-TALK (8255).

It is time to dispel suicide misconceptions

In society, there are multiple false beliefs and prejudices surrounding suicide.

With September being National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, it is time to address some of the most common misconceptions about suicide. Doing so will help to better understand why some people attempt or commit suicide and how suicides can be prevented.

Misconceptions include the following:

*Suicide is a mental illness: Contrary to common belief, suicide is not a mental illness. Not all people with a mental disorder attempt suicide, nor do all individuals who take their own lives have a mental illness. Often, suicide represents a serious consequence or potentially serious consequence of treatable mental disorders.

*Someone who commits suicide wants to die: People who attempt or commit suicide are often ambivalent about life or death. In addition, some people die while attempting suicide but would have preferred to continue living. Rather, people who attempt or commit suicide want to permanently rid themselves of the emotional discomfort they feel.

*People who commit suicide will not indicate they plan to do so: Experts claim that approximately 75% of those who commit suicide give some warning. They also report the percentage of cases with no symptoms, risk factors or prior indicators is low.

*Anyone who wants to die will succeed when attempting suicide: Many people believe that those who survive a suicide attempt did not mean to commit suicide. Never underestimate someone’s intention to end his or her life.

*Once suicidal, always suicidal: The most significant risks of suicide are usually short-term risks and situation-specific. Although suicidal thoughts might return, they are not permanent. Someone who has had suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide might live a long life afterward.

If you are concerned about yourself or a loved one experiencing a mental health concern, emotional distress or considering suicide, contact a professional or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-(800)-273-TALK (8255).