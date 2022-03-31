How to recover from the winter blues

Commentary by Tere Siqueira

It is common for the cold, dark days of winter to cause people to feel sluggish and tired. But now that the weather is getting warmer and the days are getting longer, this is the ideal time for us all to regain our energy and work toward living a healthier lifestyle.

Here are some tips for recovering from the winter blues:

*Create a new daily routine: Routines can help us create positive daily habits that promote self-care. During the warm-weather months, we can organize our time around activities we deem essential to maintaining happiness and feelings of fulfillment. Brainstorm and create a new routine that will fit the new season.

*Enjoy outdoor activities: Spending time outdoors helps improve our mental health, boosts our mood and lowers blood pressure. And warmer weather offers the perfect opportunity to disconnect from screens and the pressures of everyday life by getting back outside and enjoying nature. Get moving by walking, riding a bicycle or swimming.

*Learn a new hobby: New skills help keep your brain healthy. The new season offers an excellent opportunity to start a new hobby you have always wanted to pursue, particularly if it is an outdoorsy hobby. Put yourself out there and learn something you enjoy and meet new people. Take up an outdoor-oriented activity, such as hiking or kayaking.

*Eat well: Good nutrition is critical to optimal health. According to multiple studies, the lack of sunshine, limited seasonal produce and a tendency to want more comfort foods during the winter can create nutritional deficiencies that set the stage for illness and low energy. Be mindful of the seasonal changes that occur in your food and the nutritional impact they might have on your body and use that awareness to inspire yourself to fill seasonal nutrient gaps.

¿Cómo recuperarse de la tristeza que deja el invierno?

Es común que los días fríos y oscuros del invierno hagan que las personas se sientan aletargadas y cansadas. Pero ahora que el clima se está volviendo más cálido y los días más largos, este es el momento ideal para que todos recuperemos nuestra energía y trabajemos para vivir un estilo de vida más saludable.

Estos son algunos consejos para recuperarse de la depresión invernal:

*Crear una nueva rutina diaria: Las rutinas pueden ayudarnos a crear hábitos diarios positivos que promuevan el autocuidado. Durante los meses de clima cálido, podemos organizar nuestro tiempo en torno a las actividades que consideramos esenciales para mantener la felicidad y los sentimientos de satisfacción. Haga una lluvia de ideas y cree una nueva rutina que se ajuste a la nueva temporada.

*Disfrute de actividades al aire libre: Pasar tiempo al aire libre ayuda a mejorar nuestra salud mental, mejora nuestro estado de ánimo y reduce la presión arterial. Y el clima más cálido ofrece la oportunidad perfecta para desconectarse de las pantallas y las presiones de la vida cotidiana al volver a salir y disfrutar de la naturaleza. Muévete caminando, andando en bicicleta o nadando.

*Aprende un nuevo pasatiempo: Las nuevas habilidades ayudan a mantener tu cerebro saludable. La nueva temporada ofrece una excelente oportunidad para comenzar el nuevo pasatiempo que siempre has querido tener, especialmente si se trata de un pasatiempo al aire libre. Sal y aprende algo que disfrutes y conoce gente nueva. Realiza una actividad orientada al aire libre, como senderismo o kayak.

*Come bien: Una buena nutrición es fundamental para una salud óptima. Según múltiples estudios, la falta de luz solar, los productos de temporada limitados y la tendencia a querer más alimentos reconfortantes durante el invierno pueden crear deficiencias nutricionales que abren paso a la enfermedad y la falta de energía. Tenga en cuenta los cambios estacionales que ocurren en sus alimentos y el impacto nutricional que pueden tener en su cuerpo y use esa conciencia para inspirarse a llenar las deficiencias nutricionales estacionales.