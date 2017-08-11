Jorge Ramos Column: Nicolas Is Leaving

Share

tweet

My son Nicolas is leaving home, and I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ve spent more than 19 years with this kid, teenager, man. But the time has come for him to pack up for college, and I’m dreading how much I will miss him.

He’s ready to take this next step in life. He’s always known that he would go to college far away from our home in Miami. (In my case, I lived with my parents in Mexico until I was 24, though that was a different time and place.)

In addition to studying, Nicolas will be one of the kickers on his university’s football team. He earned this opportunity all on his own, with outstanding determination and willpower. As a child he would come with me to my soccer matches every Saturday morning. He’d wait impatiently for halftime so that he could jump onto the field and kick the ball around with my friends (he kicked really well). Once he reached high school,he mixed his Latino heritage and his American upbringing and swapped the round ball for an oval one.

When we talk, Nicolas and I switch languages seamlessly. I speak in Spanish; he answers in English. Still, he can converse fluently with his Spanish-speaking grandparents, thanks to the efforts of his teacher Maria del Carmen Naranjo, who introduced him to the marvels of Latin American literature in her class.

I grew up reading books and newspapers on paper, while Nico grew up reading them on a screen. He has developed a tremendous curiosity about history, and has a trained taste for good food. He respects football players and chefs — the doers, not the talkers.

When Nico was growing up, I tried to join him at play as much as I could. My father hardly played with me — though, again, those were different times. I’ve learned that half the job of being a dad is simply being present. The other half is sharing experiences with your kids that they can learn from and look back at fondly. That’s why I have traveled far and wide with Nicolas and his sister, Paola.

Nicolas is a great travel companion. As a child, I would take him with me on many reporting jobs, from Brazil to Bangkok, from Rome to Johannesburg. He doesn’t mind waking up in one country, having lunch in another and going to bed in a third.

My intention was to teach him to keep his eyes wide open to places and experiences abroad. I also taught him to travel light — our rule when we fly is that we only take carry-on luggage. If it doesn’t fit in the carry-on, it stays.

Nicolas has that Ramos-esque personality — he can be very independent, at times quiet, but always vigilant. He’s also a rebel, but just enough to get along well in life. And, like any father and son, we have had our differences. That’s how we grow. Once, I was telling my mother about a disagreement we were having. Her response: “And have you already forgotten what you were like at his age?” I laughed and hugged her.

Once a week or so, Nicolas makes it a point to call or text so that we can have dinner together, just the two of us. It’s become a ritual. We usually go to a Mexican restaurant and share queso fundido with chorizo and flour tortillas. He orders guacamole tacos and can eat very spicy salsa, spicier than I can handle. I order anything that reminds me of my childhood, and lemonade with cilantro.

In my office, I have a picture of Nicolas as a child, wearing one of my T-shirts. It’s huge on him, and he looks happy. The picture reminds me of a great moment in my life. But the best gift I’ve ever received is a digital photo of Nicolas with a recording of him laughing. Every time I push a button, I can hear this kid, only a few months old, happily laughing. I push the button a few times a month, and I’m constantly afraid that one day it’ll stop working and I’ll lose Nico’s laughter.

I feel that same fear now that he is about to leave for college. I know he’ll be fine, but I’m sure that I myself will feel somewhat displaced — for so long I’ve been there, right next to him, or nearby.

I don’t know what he’ll think when he reads this. Maybe he’ll think it’s corny, or inappropriate. But I want my son to know that I love him very much, that I’m very proud of him … and that I already miss him.

(Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books. His latest is “Take a Stand: Lessons From Rebels.” Email him at jorge.ramos@nytimes.com.)

Se va Nicolás

Se va Nicolás, mi hijo, y no sé qué voy a hacer. Después de pasar más de 19 años con este niño, adolescente, hombre, ha llegado el momento de que se vaya a la universidad, y lo único que sé es que lo voy a extrañar. Mucho.

El está listo para irse — y siempre supo que sería lejos de Miami. Yo me quedé en casa de mis papás en México hasta los 24 años. Eran otros tiempos y en Estados Unidos eso casi no ocurre.

Además de estudiar, será uno de los pateadores del equipo de fútbol americano de la universidad. Él se lo ganó a pulso. Buscó un camino muy distinto al de los otros miembros de la familia y, con una impresionante determinación y fuerza de voluntad, lo encontró.

Aún recuerdo cuando lo llevaba todos los sábados por la mañana a mi partido de fútbol . Esperaba con ansias el medio tiempo para meterse a la cancha y patear con mis amigos. Le pegaba durísimo a la pelota. Pero una vez en “high school” mezcló su herencia latina con su mundo americano y cambió el esférico por una pelota ovalada y puntiaguda.

Nicolás y yo saltamos de idioma sin mucho esfuerzo. Le hablo en español, y me contesta en inglés. Pero puede sostener perfectamente una conversación en español con sus abuelos gracias a las lecciones de la doctora María del Carmen Naranjo, quien lo introdujo a las maravillas de la literatura latinoamericana.

Yo crecí leyendo en papel, igual novelas que periódicos, y Nico leyendo en su celular. Tiene una muy bien desarrollada curiosidad por la historia y un educado olfato para las buenas comidas. Le tiene respeto a los jugadores de fútbol americano y a los chefs — es decir, a los que muestran lo que hacen, no a los que hablan.

Mi papá casi nunca jugó conmigo. Eran otras épocas. Pero aprendí. Así que he jugado con Nicolás hasta más no poder. La mitad de ser papá es estar presente; la otra mitad es vivir experiencias con tus hijos que les sirvan para el futuro. Por eso he viajado tanto con él y con su hermana, Paola.

Nicolás es un gran compañero de viaje, y desde niño me lo llevaba a mis coberturas periodísticas, desde Brasil y Bangkok, hasta Roma y Johannesburgo. No le molesta despertar en un país, comer en otro e ir a dormir a un tercero. Mi intención era enseñarle a viajar con los ojos bien abiertos, a lugares extraños y “ligero de equipaje,” como dice la canción de Serrat. No checamos maletas. La regla es sencilla: Si no cabe en la maleta, no va.

Nicolás tiene esa personalidad tan Ramos — muy independiente, a veces callado, siempre observando — y una buena dosis de rebeldía, que le va a servir bien en la vida. Y por supuesto que hemos tenido nuestras diferencias, como todo padre e hijo. Es una forma de crecer. Una vez se lo comenté a mi mamá y lo puso en perspectiva con un poquito de humor: “¿Y a ti ya se te olvidó cómo eras cuando tenías la misma edad?” Me reí y la abracé, como pidiendo perdón.

Una vez a la semana, más o menos, Nicolás me llama o me manda un mensaje de texto para invitarme a cenar, solos, él y yo. Creo que nunca le he dicho que no. Es un ritual. Solemos ir a un restaurante mexicano, pedimos queso fundido con chorizo y tortillas de harina para compartir, y luego se echa unos riquísimos tacos con guacamole. Aguanta la salsa picante mucho más que yo. A mí me gusta pedir cualquier cosa que me recuerde mi infancia, y limonada con cilantro.

En mi oficina tengo una foto de Nicolás con una de mis camisetas. Le queda enorme.Él se nota feliz y a mí me lleva a un buen momento en mi vida. Pero el mejor regalo que me han hecho es una pequeña foto de Nicolás con una grabación de su risa. Cada vez que aprieto un botoncito escucho a ese niño, de apenas unos meses, riéndose alegremente. Lo aprieto varias veces al mes. Me mueve algo por dentro. Pero vivo con un miedo constante de que el viejo regalo deje de funcionar y me quede sin la risa de Nico.

Siento el mismo temor ahora que se acerca el día de su partida. Yo sé que él va a estar bien, pero estoy seguro que me voy a sentir fuera de lugar (porque siempre pensé que mi lugar era estar junto a él o muy cerca para poderlo ver).

No sé qué va a pensar cuando lea esto. Quizás le parezca cursi o inapropiado. Pero de lo único que se trata es que sepa que lo quiero mucho, que estoy muy orgulloso de él … y que ya lo estoy extrañando.

(Jorge Ramos, periodista ganador del Emmy, es el principal director de noticias de Univision Network. Ramos, nacido en México, es autor de nueve libros de grandes ventas, el más reciente de los cuales es “A Country for All: An Immigrant Manifesto”.)