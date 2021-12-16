Who’s eligible for a U Visa?

Better known as ‘U Nonimmigrant Status’, the U Visa protects victims of crimes occurring in the United States. Any undocumented person who has suffered substantial mental or physical abuse as a result of a serious crime and has assisted law enforcement authorities in the investigation and prosecution of the crime, may apply for a U Visa.

Could I apply for this process? Three kinds of people are eligible for U Visas:

Victims:

If you…

Are the victim of qualifying criminal activity.

Have suffered substantial physical or mental abuse as a result of having been a victim of criminal activity.

Have information about the criminal activity.

Were helpful, are helpful, or are likely to be helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of the crime.

The crime occurred in the United States or violated U.S. laws.

Indirect victims:

If …

The victim is under the age of 16 or unable to provide information due to a disability, a parent, guardian, or next friend may possess the information about the crime on their behalf. Ex. Parent of a child.

This includes parents of US citizen children

The above conditions are met.

Family members:

If…

The victim is under 21 years of age, they may include their spouse, children, parents, and unmarried siblings under age 18

The victim is 21 or older, they may petition on behalf of their spouse and children.

If you meet these conditions, call the Law Office of Jessica Piedra to start your application. We have a legal team ready to help you with your case, so you can get the benefits of the U Visa process. Our office number is 816-895-6363.

¿Quién puede aplicar a la Visa U?

Mejor conocida como el estatus ‘No Inmigrante U’, la Visa U protege a las víctimas de los crímenes ocurridos en los Estados Unidos. Toda aquella persona indocumentada que haya sufrido abuso mental o físico sustancial producto de un crimen seria y haya colaborado con las autoridades en la investigación y prosecución del mismo, puede aplicar a una Visa U.

¿Puedo aplicar para este proceso? Tres tipos de personas podrían ser elegibles para la Visa U:

Víctimas

Si usted…

Es víctima de una actividad criminal cualificada.

Ha sufrido un abuso físico o mental sustancial como resultado de haber sido víctima de una actividad crimihal.

Tiene información sobre la actividad criminal.

Ha ayudado, ayuda o puede ayudar a las fuerzas del orden en la investigación o el enjuiciamiento del delito.

El delito haya ocurrido en Estados Unidos o haya violado las leyes estadounidenses.

Víctimas indirectas

Si…

La víctima es menor de 16 años o no puede proporcionar información debido a una discapacidad, un padre, tutor o amigo cercano puede ayudar a las fuerzas del orden en su nombre.

Esto incluye hijos quienes son ciudadanos de EEUU.

También tienen que cumplir con los requisitos arriba mencionados

Miembros de la familia

Si…

La víctima es menor de 21 años, puede hacer la petición en nombre de su cónyuge, hijos, padres y hermanos solteros menores de 18 años

La víctima tiene 21 años o más, puede solicitarlo en nombre de su cónyuge e hijos.

Si usted cumple con estas condiciones, llame a la Oficina de la Abogada Jessica Piedra para iniciar su aplicación. Contamos con un equipo legal dispuesto a ayudarle con su caso para que pueda conseguir los beneficios de la Visa U. El número de nuestra oficina es 816-895-6363.